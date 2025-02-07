UN and Partners Launch Viet Nam Multisectoral Assessment, Highlighting $1.765 Billion in Disaster Losses

In response to the significant disasters that impacted Viet Nam in late 2024, the United Nations (UN) in Viet Nam rapidly mobilized a joint team of experts to conduct the Viet Nam Multisectoral Assessment (VMSA) of impacts. This unprecedented collaboration brought together multiple UN agencies—including the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO), UNDP, UNESCO, UNICEF, FAO, UNFPA, UN Women, OCHA, and ILO—alongside development partners such as JICA, the European Union (EU), and international NGOs. The assessment was carried out in coordination with the Government of Viet Nam and adhered to the internationally recognized Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) methodology.

The VMSA final report, completed and announced in December 2024, revealed a total loss of $1.765 billion USD due to the disaster. To address these impacts, the report estimates that up to $2.212 billion USD will be required for post-disaster recovery efforts. A significant portion of the losses—over $309 million USD—occurred in the culture and tourism sector. To address this, $123.38 million USD is anticipated to be necessary for urgent response and immediate recovery activities in this sector.

The comprehensive assessment serves as a crucial foundation for developing disaster recovery frameworks and is a vital tool for mobilizing the resources required for recovery. At the announcement event of the joint report, both the UN Resident Coordinator and the Government representative underscored the importance of the findings in guiding early recovery planning. They emphasized that the data provided by the VMSA will help ensure that recovery efforts are aligned with the "build back better" principle, enhancing the resilience of infrastructure and livelihoods in affected communities.

UNESCO played a pivotal role as the lead agency for the assessment of the culture and tourism sector. The organization provided urgent support valued at $100,000 USD through the UNESCO Heritage Emergency Fund. Following the joint VMSA, and in collaboration with its sister UN agencies, UNESCO initiated immediate small-scale repairs of cultural properties in Bac Giang and Phu Tho Provinces. Additionally, UNESCO plans to conduct training sessions in PDNA methodologies tailored to the cultural sector, leveraging the insights gained from the VMSA. These training sessions are scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

The joint efforts showcased in the VMSA reflect the power of coordinated international and national collaboration, setting a benchmark for future disaster assessments and recovery planning in Viet Nam and beyond.