Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Life in Idukki

A 45-year-old woman named Sofia was killed by a wild elephant near Peruvanthanam, Idukki. The incident occurred around 6 pm while she was near a tea estate. Her tragic death has sparked protests from residents demanding measures to prevent such attacks.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Peruvanthanam in Idukki district, a 45-year-old woman named Sofia was killed by a wild elephant on Monday evening, authorities reported.

The victim, wife of Ismail and resident of Kompanpara, was found dead by her son after failing to return from her routine evening bathing near the forest border.

Outraged by the recurring threat of wild elephant encounters, locals have staged protests urging officials to implement protective measures to avert future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

