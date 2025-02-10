Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Life in Idukki

In a tragic incident near Peruvanthanam in Idukki district, a 45-year-old woman named Sofia was killed by a wild elephant on Monday evening, authorities reported.

The victim, wife of Ismail and resident of Kompanpara, was found dead by her son after failing to return from her routine evening bathing near the forest border.

Outraged by the recurring threat of wild elephant encounters, locals have staged protests urging officials to implement protective measures to avert future tragedies.

