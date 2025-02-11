Left Menu

Major Boost for Deharji Irrigation: Maharashtra's Rs 2,599 Crore Commitment

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved increased funding for the Deharji medium irrigation project in Palghar, raising the total cost to Rs 2,599.15 crore. This initiative aims to address the drinking water needs of the Vasai-Virar area, benefiting around four lakh people by constructing a dam on the Deharji river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:53 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet has given a green light to revised administrative approval for the Deharji medium irrigation project in Palghar district, with costs now totaling Rs 2,599.15 crore. This decision underscores the state's commitment to enhancing water supply to meet increasing local demand.

Presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet's decision marks a significant increase from the initial Rs 1,443.72 crore sanctioned in 2019. An additional Rs 1,155.43 crore will be provided by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to streamline the project's completion within three years.

Intended to supply drinking water to the burgeoning population of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation regions, the project involves constructing a dam on the Deharji river, with 95.60 MCM capacity of which 69.42 MCM is reserved for drinking purposes. The initiative also extends benefits to areas within the MMRDA jurisdiction, as noted in the official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

