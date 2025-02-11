Major Boost for Deharji Irrigation: Maharashtra's Rs 2,599 Crore Commitment

The Maharashtra cabinet has given a green light to revised administrative approval for the Deharji medium irrigation project in Palghar district, with costs now totaling Rs 2,599.15 crore. This decision underscores the state's commitment to enhancing water supply to meet increasing local demand.

Presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet's decision marks a significant increase from the initial Rs 1,443.72 crore sanctioned in 2019. An additional Rs 1,155.43 crore will be provided by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to streamline the project's completion within three years.

Intended to supply drinking water to the burgeoning population of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation regions, the project involves constructing a dam on the Deharji river, with 95.60 MCM capacity of which 69.42 MCM is reserved for drinking purposes. The initiative also extends benefits to areas within the MMRDA jurisdiction, as noted in the official release.

