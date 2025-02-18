Rumbling Grounds: Atacama's Unexpected Quake

A significant 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook the region off the Atacama coast in Chile on Tuesday. The impact was confirmed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), underscoring the seismic activity in the area.

In a statement, the EMSC detailed that the quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 29 kilometers or 18.02 miles beneath the earth's surface. This depth suggests a somewhat common occurrence in the tectonically active region.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, but authorities continue to monitor the aftermath and potential aftershocks. The event has once again drawn attention to Chile's vulnerability to significant seismic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)