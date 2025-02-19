Left Menu

Inferno Ravages Seven Homes in Jammu & Kashmir Hamlet

A fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district destroyed seven homes. The blaze started in Syedpora village and quickly spread. Fire services, police, and local volunteers battled the flames. The cause remains unknown, and police have launched an investigation.

A devastating fire swept through seven homes in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials reported on Wednesday.

The fire erupted in a house in the Syedpora hamlet of Chamalwas in the Banihal area during the late hours of Tuesday night, rapidly spreading to nearby homes, according to officials.

The fire and emergency services department deployed multiple units, successfully extinguishing the blaze after an intense operation lasting several hours. Police and local volunteers were actively involved in firefighting efforts and assisting affected families in recovering their possessions. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with police registering a formal case to determine the origins of the incident.

