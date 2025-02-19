Inferno Ravages Seven Homes in Jammu & Kashmir Hamlet

A devastating fire swept through seven homes in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials reported on Wednesday.

The fire erupted in a house in the Syedpora hamlet of Chamalwas in the Banihal area during the late hours of Tuesday night, rapidly spreading to nearby homes, according to officials.

The fire and emergency services department deployed multiple units, successfully extinguishing the blaze after an intense operation lasting several hours. Police and local volunteers were actively involved in firefighting efforts and assisting affected families in recovering their possessions. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with police registering a formal case to determine the origins of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)