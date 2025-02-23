Tragedy Strikes Again: Aralam's Deadly Elephant Encounter

In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, two individuals from the tribal community, Velli and Leela, were killed by a wild elephant in the Aralam farm area.

The victims, who were collecting cashew nuts in the 13th block within the tribal resettlement region, faced the fatal encounter that highlights the persistent danger in the Odachal region, known for frequent elephant attacks. Over the past six years, 11 people have lost their lives to such incidents in this area.

Police and forest department authorities swiftly reached the scene, and the victims' remains are scheduled to be transported to the Government Medical College in Pariyaram for further examination.

