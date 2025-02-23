Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Aralam's Deadly Elephant Encounter

Two tribal community members, Velli and Leela, were trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Aralam farm area. The incident occurred while they were collecting cashew nuts in the 13th block. Their remains are being sent to Pariyaram for post-mortem. The area is notorious for elephant attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, two individuals from the tribal community, Velli and Leela, were killed by a wild elephant in the Aralam farm area.

The victims, who were collecting cashew nuts in the 13th block within the tribal resettlement region, faced the fatal encounter that highlights the persistent danger in the Odachal region, known for frequent elephant attacks. Over the past six years, 11 people have lost their lives to such incidents in this area.

Police and forest department authorities swiftly reached the scene, and the victims' remains are scheduled to be transported to the Government Medical College in Pariyaram for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

