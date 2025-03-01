Left Menu

Tragedy on the Yuanshui: Ferry Collision Claims Lives

An oil spill cleaning vessel collided with a small ferry on the Yuanshui River in Hunan, China, resulting in 11 fatalities and 5 missing passengers. The incident saw 19 people fall overboard, with only 3 rescued. Rescue efforts continue as investigations are launched.

Tragedy on the Yuanshui: Ferry Collision Claims Lives
  • China

An oil spill cleaning vessel collided with a small ferry on the Yuanshui River in Hunan province, southern China. This tragic incident claimed 11 lives, with five individuals still unaccounted for, state media reported on Friday night.

Nineteen passengers fell overboard during the crash on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, three individuals were rescued the same day, according to Xinhua, the country's official news agency. The river, at the accident location, has a depth of over 60 meters and a width of 500 meters.

Rescue teams managed to salvage the ferry by Friday night, while a video obtained by The Paper depicted the larger cleaning vessel hitting the ferry. The three crew members on the oil spill boat escaped unhurt and are under police investigation. Questions remain about the cause of the incident, with local authorities unreachable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

