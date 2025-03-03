South African Researchers and Learners Engage in Ocean Expedition

The South African Environmental Observation Network (NRF-SAEON), a leading long-term environmental research facility under the National Research Foundation (NRF), is actively participating in the Around Africa Expedition, a pioneering scientific journey dedicated to ocean exploration and conservation.

The expedition, spearheaded by global ocean exploration organizations OceanX and Ocean Quest, is an endorsed initiative of the United Nations Ocean Decade framework (2021-2030). This ambitious collaborative research project seeks to enhance scientific understanding of Africa’s coastal and deep-sea environments while building capacity for marine conservation.

The expedition commenced on 30 January 2025 in Moroni, Comoros, aboard OceanX’s state-of-the-art research and media vessel, OceanXplorer. The first leg of the journey, conducted in partnership with NRF-SAEON, focused on mapping and conducting biodiversity surveys of seamounts located in the Madagascan Ridge and Agulhas Plateau in the Indian Ocean.

The guest science team onboard OceanXplorer consisted of esteemed researchers and early-career scientists from multiple countries, including South Africa, Madagascar, Mozambique, Kenya, Tanzania, Comoros, Portugal, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. Their work is expected to significantly contribute to ocean conservation and sustainability efforts worldwide.

Scientific Exploration of Seamounts and Their Ecological Importance

Seamounts—underwater mountains formed primarily through volcanic activity—serve as crucial biodiversity hotspots and influence ocean currents by creating nutrient-rich upwellings. These regions support diverse marine ecosystems, sustaining plankton, corals, sponges, fish, and marine mammals.

Dr. Lara Atkinson, a South African benthic ecologist from NRF-SAEON, is among the leading scientists exploring key seamounts such as Walters Shoal and Africana II. According to Atkinson, seamounts play a critical role in maintaining marine biodiversity and ecosystem resilience, acting as essential transport corridors for larval dispersal. This connectivity helps replenish fisheries and strengthens deep-sea and coastal ecosystems, even in areas far from human populations.

“The scientific data collected from these seamounts will guide conservation efforts and help policymakers make informed decisions to protect and restore these fragile marine environments,” the NRF stated in an official announcement.

Engaging South African Learners in Ocean Science

As part of its commitment to education and capacity building, the Around Africa Expedition provided an extraordinary learning opportunity for a group of Cape Town high school students. Learners from Luhlaza, Ocean View, Bulumko, Masiphumelele, and Usasazo High Schools participated in a live-streamed session from OceanXplorer, witnessing a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) dive at Walters Shoal seamount, nearly 500 meters below the ocean’s surface.

The students were captivated by the real-time exploration of the seabed and engaged in an interactive session with scientists onboard, asking insightful questions about marine research and deep-sea ecosystems.

Thabo Mbuyazi, a technician from the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity (NRF-SAIAB), played a key role in explaining the technical aspects of ocean research. He introduced the learners to OceanXplorer’s advanced submersibles, Neptune and Nadir, which allowed scientists to conduct manned explorations at depths of up to 500 meters during the expedition.

A Step Towards Ocean Conservation and Future Research

The Around Africa Expedition marks a significant milestone in advancing marine science, fostering global collaboration, and inspiring the next generation of ocean researchers. Through the contributions of NRF-SAEON and its partners, this initiative will provide valuable data to inform conservation strategies, ensuring the sustainability of ocean ecosystems for years to come.

The research team will continue their journey along Africa’s coastline, uncovering new insights into the deep-sea world while strengthening international cooperation in ocean exploration and environmental stewardship.