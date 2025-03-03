High Court Upholds DDA Action in Yamuna Restoration Effort

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) regarding the removal of nurseries from the Yamuna riverbed, emphasizing the critical need to advance rejuvenation and restoration efforts. The court firmly stated any interference would be unjustified in delaying essential public projects intended to enhance Delhi's green cover.

Justice Dharmesh Sharma, in his recent order, addressed the petition filed by a nursery welfare association contesting the DDA's actions, identifying the nurseries as illegal encroachments. The association's plea claimed a lack of due process by the DDA, including no prior hearing, physical demarcation of the land, or alternative allotment suggestions.

The High Court, however, asserted that the land in question falls under Zone-O of the Master Plan for Delhi-2021, and must be cleared as per directions from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. The decision underscores the priority of public interest and enforcement of environmental guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)