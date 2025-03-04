IAEA HHighlights Global Nuclear Safety, Technology, and Policy Developments

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, addressed the Agency’s Board of Governors today, emphasizing the ongoing challenges and advancements in nuclear safety, security, and technology. He provided updates on critical issues, including the precarious nuclear safety situation in Ukraine, recent water sampling at Fukushima, developments in Iran's nuclear program, small modular reactors, artificial intelligence, and key global initiatives spearheaded by the IAEA.

Nuclear Safety and Security in Ukraine

Grossi reiterated the need for continued vigilance regarding nuclear safety in Ukraine. He highlighted his 11th visit to the country since the onset of the conflict, including discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ongoing consultations with Moscow concerning the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. Stressing the importance of keeping the international community informed, he assured the Board that the IAEA remains committed to providing necessary assistance and upholding United Nations resolutions on nuclear safety.

Seawater Sampling at Fukushima

Grossi also discussed his recent trip to Japan, where he participated in water sampling off the coast of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station. This initiative, conducted alongside scientists from China, Korea, and Switzerland, aims to enhance transparency and build trust regarding the ongoing release of Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS)-treated water. Grossi acknowledged China’s engagement in the process, emphasizing the importance of technical cooperation in overcoming international challenges.

Iran’s Nuclear Program

The Director General addressed the status of Iran's nuclear activities, referencing his recent trip to the country and discussions with Iranian officials. While describing the meetings as constructive, he acknowledged that uncertainties and concerns persist, underscoring the need for continued dialogue and clarification.

Key Nuclear Reports and Reviews

Grossi introduced several significant IAEA reports, including the Nuclear Safety Review 2025 and the Nuclear Security Review 2025, which provide analytical insights and global trends in these areas. Additionally, he highlighted the Nuclear Technology Review, which outlines advancements in nuclear applications and identifies priorities for future development.

Stakeholder Engagement and Global Conferences

In a move to enhance public engagement, Grossi announced the IAEA International Conference on Stakeholder Engagement for Nuclear Power Programmes, set to take place in May in Vienna. This event will bring together government representatives, industry leaders, and communities living near nuclear power facilities to discuss their experiences and insights.

Furthermore, he previewed the upcoming IAEA International Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear Energy, scheduled for late 2025. This symposium will explore how AI can be integrated into the nuclear sector to support clean energy solutions and the rapid expansion of nuclear power.

Advancing Small Modular Reactors and Nuclear Maritime Technology

The IAEA continues its work on small modular reactors (SMRs) through the SMR Nuclear Harmonization and Standardization Initiative (NHSI). Additionally, Grossi introduced Atomic Technology Licensed for Applications at Sea (ATLAS), a new initiative examining the potential uses of nuclear energy in maritime applications. He expressed optimism about increased engagement from countries with major ports and international maritime organizations.

IAEA Flagship Initiatives: Addressing Global Challenges

Grossi provided updates on key IAEA flagship initiatives:

Atoms4Food : A partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) aimed at improving food security. Already, 27 countries have requested assistance under the program.

: A partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) aimed at improving food security. Already, 27 countries have requested assistance under the program. Rays of Hope: Cancer Care for All : An initiative providing life-saving cancer treatment to underserved regions. To date, 90 countries have sought support for enhanced radiotherapy access.

: An initiative providing life-saving cancer treatment to underserved regions. To date, 90 countries have sought support for enhanced radiotherapy access. NUTEC Plastics: A program focused on using nuclear techniques to monitor and reduce plastic pollution, with interest from around 100 nations.

Gender Parity at the IAEA

Highlighting progress in gender equality within the agency, Grossi celebrated that women now make up 50% of staff in the professional and higher categories, a significant increase from 30% in 2019. He emphasized the importance of equal opportunities, ensuring the IAEA reflects the broader society.

Conclusion

Grossi concluded by reaffirming the IAEA's dedication to global nuclear safety, technological progress, and international cooperation. Through rigorous technical expertise and collaboration, the agency continues to address pressing global challenges while promoting transparency and innovation in the nuclear sector.