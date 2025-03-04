Climate Insights Pave the Way for Resilient and Sustainable Renewable Energy Expansion

As the transition to renewable energy gains momentum, integrating climate and weather insights into energy planning is becoming increasingly crucial for ensuring reliability, resilience, and sustainability in power generation. A new report, 2023 Year in Review: Climate-driven Global Renewable Energy Potential Resources and Energy Demand, underscores the impact of climate variability on renewable energy generation and highlights the role of climate-informed energy strategies in achieving global energy goals.

This comprehensive report, jointly produced by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) under the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), emphasizes the necessity of climate services and diversified energy solutions to meet the ambitious target of tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030.

Key Insights from the Report

Climate Variability Directly Affects Renewable Energy Output: Solar, wind, and hydropower generation fluctuate in response to natural climate patterns such as El Niño and La Niña, which influence precipitation, wind speeds, and solar radiation.

In 2023, South America experienced a 3.9% increase in solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity, translating to an additional 3.5 TWh/year of solar energy generation.

Wind power generation in East Asia saw a 4.1% increase, contributing an estimated 45 TWh to the region's grid, with China accounting for 95% of this growth. Climate-Informed Energy Planning Enhances Resilience: Seasonal climate forecasts help energy stakeholders anticipate fluctuations in supply and demand, optimize grid operations, and enhance energy system adaptability.

Such forecasts enable proactive preparation for extreme weather events, minimizing disruptions and ensuring energy security. Policy and Infrastructure Adaptation are Key to Achieving 2030 Targets: Diversification of energy sources, integrating wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, and storage solutions, mitigates the impacts of climate variability.

Regional collaboration and cross-border energy strategies optimize supply-demand balance and strengthen infrastructure resilience.

Data sharing and comprehensive energy monitoring are crucial for understanding climate impacts and improving energy system efficiency. Africa’s Untapped Renewable Energy Potential Needs Urgent Attention: Despite abundant solar, wind, and hydro resources, Africa accounts for only 2% of global installed renewable energy capacity.

Climate-informed investment in renewable energy infrastructure can accelerate industrialization, economic growth, and sustainable development across the continent.

Renewable Energy Capacity Growth and Future Projections

Wind Power: Installed capacity surpassed 1,000 GW in 2023, marking a 13% increase from 2022. Projections indicate it will reach 3,000 GW by 2030 and 8,000 GW by 2050.

Solar Power: Installed capacity grew by 32% in 2023, reaching 1,420 GW. It is expected to expand to 5,400 GW by 2030 and 18,000 GW by 2050.

Hydropower: Capacity increased slightly to 1,410 GW in 2023, with expectations to grow to 1,500 GW by 2030 and 2,500 GW by 2050.

These figures align with the UAE Consensus, established at COP28, which underscores the urgency of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Falling Costs Drive Renewable Energy Adoption

Between 2010 and 2023, renewable energy technologies have seen remarkable cost reductions:

Solar energy costs declined by approximately 90%.

Wind energy costs fell by about 68%.

These cost reductions make renewables increasingly competitive with fossil fuels, reinforcing the shift toward sustainable energy systems.

Path Forward: A Climate-Resilient Renewable Energy Future

To accelerate the transition to a net-zero future, the report recommends:

Developing new market structures that account for the flexibility of renewable power systems.

that account for the flexibility of renewable power systems. Enhancing international cooperation to facilitate regional energy integration and resilience.

to facilitate regional energy integration and resilience. Investing in emerging clean energy technologies, including energy storage, hydrogen, and advanced grid management solutions.

By incorporating climate intelligence into energy strategies, nations can ensure a more stable and resilient renewable energy transition, meeting both global sustainability targets and the growing demand for clean power.

This report serves as a call to action for policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to integrate climate data into energy decision-making and accelerate progress toward a sustainable and climate-resilient future.