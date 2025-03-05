Left Menu

IIT Madras Researchers Innovate Ballistic-Resistant Framework for Critical Infrastructure

Researchers at IIT Madras have developed a new framework to enhance the ballistic resistance of reinforced concrete used in vital infrastructure. This framework utilizes computational simulations to address issues like crater formation and damage mitigation, aiming to bolster national security against missile threats.

Updated: 05-03-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for national defense, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, have created a cutting-edge framework to strengthen critical infrastructure against ballistic missile threats. The newly developed framework aids in designing reinforced concrete (RC) panels with improved ballistic resistance, according to officials.

Leveraging computational simulations, the study examined how missiles impact RC structures, which constitute essential edifices such as military bunkers, nuclear facilities, and runways. Alagappan Ponnalagu, assistant professor at IIT Madras, highlighted the necessity of reinforcing these structures due to potential localized damage from projectiles, which could lead to structural collapse.

The researchers focused on 'Depth of Penetration' (DOP) and Crater Damage Area as performance-based design metrics using 'Finite Element' simulations. The study not only proposes a probabilistic formula for estimating crater dimensions but also serves as a foundation for crafting resilient and sustainable modular panels for military use, advancing ballistic design methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

