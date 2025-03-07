CREDAI Urges Builders Towards Sustainable Urban Growth

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has identified significant growth potential in the real estate sector across Indian cities, driven by increasing demand for properties. The apex body encourages builders to prioritize sustainable development to safeguard the environment.

Speaking at the 'New India Summit,' CREDAI's National President Boman Irani pointed out that approximately 50 percent of Indians will reside in tier II, III, and IV cities. This necessitates exploring new avenues for real estate growth in these areas.

Irani stressed the importance of sustainable building practices, highlighting frequent construction bans in major cities during winter due to high pollution levels. He urged developers to proactively adopt eco-friendly technologies, emphasizing the lessons learned from past tier I city developments.

