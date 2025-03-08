Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Drives Infrastructure Boost with Key Development Projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated development projects worth Rs 30.9 crore in the Shahpur assembly segment, Kangra district. The initiatives include road construction, road upgrades, and a new pavilion block, aimed at enhancing connectivity, fostering growth, and improving quality of life in Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:23 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Drives Infrastructure Boost with Key Development Projects
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took a significant step towards regional development by laying the foundation stones for major projects valued at Rs 30.9 crore in the Kangra district's Shahpur assembly segment. These projects are designed to improve road connectivity and boost local development.

The projects encompass vital infrastructure enhancements, including the construction of a link road from Laleta to Banu Mahadev costing Rs 11 crore, and another from NH-154 to Dhanotu via Bad Basti for Rs 4.41 crore. Additionally, the Bhanala to Rulehr Road will undergo a Rs 19.86 crore upgrade, while the Rirkmaar to Kutharna Road will receive improvements costing Rs 5.47 crore. Also, a pavilion block will be erected at the stadium in Rait (Chambi) for a budget of Rs 1.16 crore.

During the inauguration, CM Sukhu emphasized the government's dedication to enhancing road networks, boosting economic growth, and developing sports infrastructure. These projects reflect the administration's commitment to elevating infrastructure and the quality of life for Himachal Pradesh residents while promoting sustained economic development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

