Bihar's Housing Scheme Setback: Over 1.5 Lakh Defaulters Served Notices
The Bihar government has issued notices to over 1.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin scheme for failing to construct or complete pucca houses despite receiving funds. Certificate cases have been filed against 19,495 defaulters, and both 'white' and 'red' notices have been served.
In a significant development, the Bihar government has initiated action against over 1.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme. These beneficiaries have been flagged for not constructing or completing their houses, despite receiving the necessary funds.
During a recent assembly session, Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar revealed that 'white' warnings have been dispatched to 82,441 individuals, advising them to complete their homes or face further departmental measures. Additionally, 67,733 'red' notices, indicating imminent action, have been served.
The PMAY-G scheme, launched in 2015 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, aims to provide affordable housing to the rural poor. However, with many defaulting on construction despite having received full instalments, the state has taken firm steps, lodging certificate cases against 19,495 non-compliant beneficiaries.
