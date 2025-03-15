IAEA and Niger Partner to Boost Water Security with Advanced Laboratory Initiative

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Niger have signed a groundbreaking agreement, backed by funding from the World Bank, to significantly enhance water security throughout Niger. This initiative aims to strengthen water resource management by establishing a state-of-the-art national water quality laboratory in Niamey and upgrading seven existing regional laboratories across the country.

The agreement was officially signed on Thursday in Niamey by Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, and Maizama Abdoulaye, Niger’s Minister of Hydraulics, Sanitation, and Environment. Han Fraeters, World Bank Country Manager for Niger, attended the ceremony, underlining the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Niger’s critical water infrastructure.

“With water scarcity affecting lives and livelihoods, strengthening Niger’s water management is critical,” said Grossi. “Through this agreement, we provide Niger with essential infrastructure, advanced tools, and expert training to effectively manage and protect its precious water resources.”

Niger, grappling with severe water scarcity due to an arid climate, rapid population growth, and inadequate infrastructure, has increasingly faced water quality challenges. Minister Abdoulaye emphasized the urgent necessity of modernizing Niger’s water laboratories. "Speeding up our actions is crucial to promptly inform the population of contamination risks and protect them against chemical threats. This agreement with the IAEA will establish a critical reference laboratory and significantly enhance existing facilities," Abdoulaye remarked.

The newly established national water quality laboratory will assist Niger in precisely evaluating water distribution, replenishment rates, and quality levels, crucial for sustainable economic development and population support. It forms a key part of a broader initiative aimed at developing an integrated water resource management platform to enhance planning, policy-making, and investment in the water sector.

This collaboration also builds on commitments made at the UN 2023 Water Conference in New York, where the IAEA and Niger pledged cooperation within the Global Water Analysis Laboratory Network (GloWAL).

The primary goals of this landmark agreement include:

Establishing and fully operationalizing a national water quality laboratory.

Modernizing seven regional laboratories throughout Niger.

Identifying specific training needs and providing comprehensive training for laboratory technicians and graduate students, ensuring sustained capacity development.

The IAEA employs nuclear techniques, specifically isotope hydrology, to support countries in efficiently managing freshwater resources. This sophisticated technology allows for accurate analysis of groundwater and surface water interactions, including the origin, movement, and quality of water resources. By determining the age of groundwater reserves, the IAEA ensures these critical resources can be sustainably managed for future generations.

The enhanced infrastructure and advanced capabilities resulting from this project are expected to significantly bolster Niger’s ability to address its water security challenges, laying a foundation for long-term environmental resilience, economic prosperity, and improved public health outcomes.