Inferno at Udaipur Watch Showroom Sparks Panic and Dramatic Rescue

A significant fire erupted at a watch showroom in Udaipur's Bapu Bazar, inciting panic as it trapped the owner's family. The blaze quickly spread through the building. Authorities managed to rescue the trapped family, and initial investigations suggest a short-circuit as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:40 IST
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a watch showroom in Udaipur's Bapu Bazar on Tuesday, causing widespread panic in the vicinity. According to officials, the fire originated on the first floor of the three-storey establishment, where the showroom was located.

Trapped on the top floor was the family of the showroom's owner, Nikesh, as the inferno spread rapidly to the upper levels. Emergency response teams worked relentlessly for nearly two hours before reaching the family, amid efforts to control the fire.

In a dramatic rescue operation, two policemen used a ladder from an adjacent building to evacuate Nikesh, his wife, and their two children. Fortunately, the flames were eventually contained and market sections evacuated. An initial probe indicates a short-circuit may have triggered the disaster, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

