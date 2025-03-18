High-Altitude Alert: Avalanche Warning in Himachal Pradesh

An avalanche alert has been issued for high-altitude areas in Himachal Pradesh as the region braces for wet weather conditions until Friday, according to the Meteorological office's latest forecast.

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment in Chandigarh has released an orange alert, indicating unsafe conditions for potential avalanches in the high reaches of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti. Additionally, a yellow alert has been announced for Kullu and Kinnaur, with Shimla district under a green alert signaling isolated instability.

Over the past 24 hours, the weather largely remained dry across the state, although areas like Pandoh and Dalhousie experienced light showers. Tabo recorded frigid lows, while Dhaulakuan faced unseasonably high temperatures. Precipitation levels in the state have surpassed historical averages for March's first half.

