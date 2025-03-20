Wildlife Rescue Amidst Mumbai Heatwave

In a concerted effort to rescue wildlife affected by the intense heatwave, an NGO in Mumbai successfully saved 86 birds and wild animals over a two-week span, according to a representative.

The diverse group of rescued species includes flamingos, egrets, parakeets, owls, squirrels, monkeys, and even snakes. 'Between March 1 and March 15, our teams treated and rehabilitated 86 birds and animals suffering from heat-related injuries,' said Pawan Sharma of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare).

As the summer months approach, the organization anticipates a potential rise in similar incidents. Citizens are encouraged to contact the Forest Department's helpline at 1926 if they witness any birds or animals in distress.

