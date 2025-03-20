Left Menu

Wildlife Rescue Amidst Mumbai Heatwave

An NGO in Mumbai rescued 86 birds and wild animals over two weeks due to significant heat stress. Species like flamingos and monkeys were treated. The organization anticipates more cases in April and May. Citizens are urged to report distressed wildlife to the Forest Department helpline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:12 IST
In a concerted effort to rescue wildlife affected by the intense heatwave, an NGO in Mumbai successfully saved 86 birds and wild animals over a two-week span, according to a representative.

The diverse group of rescued species includes flamingos, egrets, parakeets, owls, squirrels, monkeys, and even snakes. 'Between March 1 and March 15, our teams treated and rehabilitated 86 birds and animals suffering from heat-related injuries,' said Pawan Sharma of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare).

As the summer months approach, the organization anticipates a potential rise in similar incidents. Citizens are encouraged to contact the Forest Department's helpline at 1926 if they witness any birds or animals in distress.

