Wildlife Rescue Amidst Mumbai Heatwave
An NGO in Mumbai rescued 86 birds and wild animals over two weeks due to significant heat stress. Species like flamingos and monkeys were treated. The organization anticipates more cases in April and May. Citizens are urged to report distressed wildlife to the Forest Department helpline.
- Country:
- India
In a concerted effort to rescue wildlife affected by the intense heatwave, an NGO in Mumbai successfully saved 86 birds and wild animals over a two-week span, according to a representative.
The diverse group of rescued species includes flamingos, egrets, parakeets, owls, squirrels, monkeys, and even snakes. 'Between March 1 and March 15, our teams treated and rehabilitated 86 birds and animals suffering from heat-related injuries,' said Pawan Sharma of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare).
As the summer months approach, the organization anticipates a potential rise in similar incidents. Citizens are encouraged to contact the Forest Department's helpline at 1926 if they witness any birds or animals in distress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- wildlife
- Mumbai
- NGO
- rescue
- heatwave
- birds
- animals
- RAWW
- Pawan Sharma
- forest department
ALSO READ
MP: Massive fire breaks out at cowshed in Gwalior, no injuries or animals hurt
New research shows bigger animals get more cancer, defying decades-old belief
Cool Roofs: A Climate Solution for Ahmedabad's Heatwaves
Safe Haven for Animals: New Shelter to Rise in Wayanad
Stray Animals in Haryana: Steps Towards Rehabilitation and Protection