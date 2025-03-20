Delhi's Bold Move to Reclaim Public Spaces

In a significant move to reclaim public spaces, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in collaboration with the Delhi Police, embarked on a large-scale anti-encroachment operation in Sultanpuri. The action targeted unauthorized structures, stressing the importance of adhering to municipal regulations.

An MCD statement detailed that the operation focused on a community toilet complex that had been illegally occupied in the P-block area. The unauthorized structures were obstructing public movement and posed sanitation and safety risks.

The MCD reiterated its commitment to maintaining civic order and urban infrastructure, urging residents to respect municipal regulations. The corporation assured that similar efforts will persist to ensure that community spaces remain accessible and beneficial to the public.

