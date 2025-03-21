Left Menu

The Last Stand of the Patagonian Ice Dragon

The Patagonian Ice Dragon is a rare insect that lives within Chile's glaciers, now endangered due to global warming. Research led by Maribet Gamboa aims to preserve this species and its unique habitat by studying its survival mechanisms, potentially using the insect as a climate change indicator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Concepcion | Updated: 21-03-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 01:16 IST
The Last Stand of the Patagonian Ice Dragon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

In the freezing expanses of Chile's glaciers, the Patagonian Ice Dragon, an unassuming insect, makes its home while feasting on algae and bacteria. Measuring just 15 millimeters in length, this wingless black insect is one of the rare creatures adapted to survive such extreme conditions.

However, as global warming melts away its glacial habitat, the Patagonian Ice Dragon faces the threat of extinction. Leading a research effort to save both the insect and its icy domain is Maribet Gamboa of UCSC University in Chile, focusing on understanding the insect's genetics and survival strategy.

Once thought extinct, the insect was rediscovered in 2001 and serves as a natural filter for glacial waters. Gamboa aims to use it as a measure of glacier health amid climate change, emphasizing the urgency of preserving this unique ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025