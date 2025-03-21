The Last Stand of the Patagonian Ice Dragon

In the freezing expanses of Chile's glaciers, the Patagonian Ice Dragon, an unassuming insect, makes its home while feasting on algae and bacteria. Measuring just 15 millimeters in length, this wingless black insect is one of the rare creatures adapted to survive such extreme conditions.

However, as global warming melts away its glacial habitat, the Patagonian Ice Dragon faces the threat of extinction. Leading a research effort to save both the insect and its icy domain is Maribet Gamboa of UCSC University in Chile, focusing on understanding the insect's genetics and survival strategy.

Once thought extinct, the insect was rediscovered in 2001 and serves as a natural filter for glacial waters. Gamboa aims to use it as a measure of glacier health amid climate change, emphasizing the urgency of preserving this unique ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)