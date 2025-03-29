World's Deadliest Roads: South Africa Tops the List Again
South Africa has been labeled the most dangerous country for driving, while Norway holds the top spot for road safety. India and the US also ranked poorly. The study highlights issues such as traffic law enforcement, speed limits, and alcohol regulations as contributors to these rankings.
- Country:
- South Africa
In a global assessment by Zutobi, a renowned US-based driver's education company, South Africa emerged as the world's most perilous country for motorists.
The alarming report placed India and the United States in similarly unfavorable rankings, listed among the top three most dangerous nations for drivers.
Despite South Africa's troubling position, Norway stood out as the safest country for driving for the fourth consecutive year.
Key factors such as traffic law enforcement, speed limits, and alcohol concentration were analyzed to determine the countries' rankings.
While road traffic deaths have declined globally, South Africa's enforcement challenges, including corrupt traffic officers accepting bribes, remain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BNP Paribas Extends Title Sponsorship of Indian Wells Tennis Tournament
India Denounces Pakistan's Kashmir Claims at UN
Mirra Andreeva: Teen Sensation Shakes Indian Wells
Lakshya Sen's Quarter-Final Exit: Indian Hopes Dwindle at All-England Open 2025
Epic Showdown: Delhi Capitals Clash with Mumbai Indians for Maiden WPL Title