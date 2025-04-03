Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Weather Warfare: New Radars and Flood Forecasting System

The Tamil Nadu government is installing two new C-Band Doppler Weather Radars to enhance weather forecasting and cyclone tracking. These installations, costing Rs 56.03 crore, will cover shadow regions. A World Bank-aided Real Time Flood Forecasting System, worth Rs 107.12 crore, is also being implemented to increase flood prediction accuracy.

Updated: 03-04-2025 17:24 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to install two C-Band Doppler Weather Radars in Ramanathapuram and Yercaud, aiming to improve the precision of weather forecasting and cyclone tracking across the state.

Costing an estimated Rs 56.03 crore, these radars will cover shadow regions in the southern and north interior districts, as detailed in a policy note by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran.

Additionally, under a Rs 107.12 crore World Bank-supported initiative, a Real Time Flood Forecasting and Spatial Decision Support System is being implemented in Chennai to enhance flood prediction accuracy across several key river basins.

