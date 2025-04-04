Left Menu

Dual Earthquakes Shake Western Nepal

Two earthquakes hit western Nepal on Friday evening with magnitudes of 5.2 and 5.5, striking three minutes apart in Jajarkot district. No casualties or significant damage were immediately reported, though the tremors were widely felt across adjacent districts. Nepal remains vigilant for aftershocks and structural impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:10 IST
Two earthquakes rattled western Nepal on Friday evening, occurring just three minutes apart, officials confirmed.

The initial tremor, recorded at a magnitude of 5.2, hit at 8:07 pm local time in Jajarkot district, followed by a second, stronger quake of 5.5 magnitude at 8:10 pm, as per the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

The epicenter for both quakes was pinpointed in the Panik area of Jajarkot district, around 525 km west of Kathmandu. While the tremors were felt widely across neighboring districts such as Surkhet, Dailekh, and Kalikot, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Given Nepal's location in a seismically active zone, the region continues to remain on high alert as authorities monitor for aftershocks and assess potential structural impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

