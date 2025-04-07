Tragic Spike in Animal Fatalities at Delhi Zoo

In a concerning development, a gaur calf has died at the National Zoological Park in Delhi, marking another addition to a series of animal fatalities that have troubled the zoo in recent months. Zoo officials reported that the calf was under maternal care and had shown no signs of illness before its untimely demise.

The zoo has experienced a rash of deaths among its animal population, sparking worries about the welfare protocols in place. In February, a 15-year-old nilgai and a 22-year-old jaguar succumbed, both under treatment for age-related conditions. Earlier in January, a sangai deer and a nilgai faced fatal encounters.

The zoo's administration is now under pressure as they await postmortem results to elucidate the cause of the gaur calf's death. The recent string of incidents underscores the urgent need for enhanced animal care and investigations into these deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)