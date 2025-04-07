Left Menu

Tragic Spike in Animal Fatalities at Delhi Zoo

A gaur calf died under mysterious circumstances at the Delhi Zoo, adding to a recent spike in animal fatalities, including a rhinoceros and a tiger cub. Although the calf showed no prior signs of illness, authorities are awaiting postmortem results to determine the cause of death.

Tragic Spike in Animal Fatalities at Delhi Zoo
In a concerning development, a gaur calf has died at the National Zoological Park in Delhi, marking another addition to a series of animal fatalities that have troubled the zoo in recent months. Zoo officials reported that the calf was under maternal care and had shown no signs of illness before its untimely demise.

The zoo has experienced a rash of deaths among its animal population, sparking worries about the welfare protocols in place. In February, a 15-year-old nilgai and a 22-year-old jaguar succumbed, both under treatment for age-related conditions. Earlier in January, a sangai deer and a nilgai faced fatal encounters.

The zoo's administration is now under pressure as they await postmortem results to elucidate the cause of the gaur calf's death. The recent string of incidents underscores the urgent need for enhanced animal care and investigations into these deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

