Dollar Dips Amid Turbulent Trade Talks

The dollar saw declines on Monday, following a dip from last week's lows, as investor sentiment remains rattled by U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff declarations. The previous week's fluctuations have left markets bracing for more volatility as trade tensions escalate.

The greenback's initial gains dissipated as Asian markets opened, particularly against the Swiss franc, while sterling slightly improved to $1.3120 and the New Zealand dollar hit a four-month high. Trump announced forthcoming decisions on semiconductor tariffs, hinting at possible leniencies for some companies.

Uncertainty over the U.S. economic stance has prompted investors to reconsider the dollar's role as a global reserve currency, spurred by last week's U.S. bond market sell-off. As trade tensions with China persist, the offshore yuan hit record lows, highlighting ongoing global financial adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)