Dollar Dips Amid Turbulent Trade Talks

The dollar weakened as global markets reacted to U.S. President Trump's tariff-related announcements. Investors remain cautious due to continued trade uncertainties, impacting currency movements. The euro gained strength against the dollar, while the yen and other currencies experienced fluctuations as the trade war between the U.S. and China intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar saw declines on Monday, following a dip from last week's lows, as investor sentiment remains rattled by U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff declarations. The previous week's fluctuations have left markets bracing for more volatility as trade tensions escalate.

The greenback's initial gains dissipated as Asian markets opened, particularly against the Swiss franc, while sterling slightly improved to $1.3120 and the New Zealand dollar hit a four-month high. Trump announced forthcoming decisions on semiconductor tariffs, hinting at possible leniencies for some companies.

Uncertainty over the U.S. economic stance has prompted investors to reconsider the dollar's role as a global reserve currency, spurred by last week's U.S. bond market sell-off. As trade tensions with China persist, the offshore yuan hit record lows, highlighting ongoing global financial adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

