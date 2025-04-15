Heatwave Domino Effect: South Asia's Climate Challenge

Researchers from IIT Bombay and Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz have shed light on a concerning climate pattern: heatwaves can set the stage for subsequent, more intense heat events. Their study examines extreme heatwaves in South Asia during March and April 2022, revealing how initial hot conditions dried out soils and triggered impactful atmospheric processes.

During these months, temperatures in regions like India and Pakistan soared 3-8 degrees Celsius above normal, with the March heatwave being driven by Rossby waves in high-altitude winds. This phenomenon resulted in energy transfer from the extratropical to the subtropical jet stream, intensifying the heat.

April's heatwave was notably worsened by extremely dry soil conditions and heat transfer from neighboring regions, exacerbated by the earlier heatwave. With climate change making such events more likely, understanding these mechanisms becomes crucial for forecasting and mitigating future heat extremes.

