Left Menu

Heatwave Domino Effect: South Asia's Climate Challenge

A new study suggests that heatwaves can trigger conditions for subsequent intense heatwaves, as seen in South Asia during March and April 2022. Researchers found that the initial heatwave dried out soil, leading to a cycle of atmospheric processes that intensified following heat events, demonstrating a concerning climate pattern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:49 IST
Heatwave Domino Effect: South Asia's Climate Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from IIT Bombay and Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz have shed light on a concerning climate pattern: heatwaves can set the stage for subsequent, more intense heat events. Their study examines extreme heatwaves in South Asia during March and April 2022, revealing how initial hot conditions dried out soils and triggered impactful atmospheric processes.

During these months, temperatures in regions like India and Pakistan soared 3-8 degrees Celsius above normal, with the March heatwave being driven by Rossby waves in high-altitude winds. This phenomenon resulted in energy transfer from the extratropical to the subtropical jet stream, intensifying the heat.

April's heatwave was notably worsened by extremely dry soil conditions and heat transfer from neighboring regions, exacerbated by the earlier heatwave. With climate change making such events more likely, understanding these mechanisms becomes crucial for forecasting and mitigating future heat extremes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025