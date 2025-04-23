Disintegrating Exoplanet with Comet-like Tail

Astronomers have made a remarkable discovery by spotting a small rocky planet that orbits extremely close to its star, leading to its gradual disintegration. As its surface vaporizes under intense stellar heat, a stunning comet-like tail composed of mineral dust, stretching approximately 5.6 million miles, trails behind it.

Exoplanets, planets beyond our solar system, have been increasingly discovered since the 1990s, with around 5,800 identified to date. However, only four have been observed undergoing disintegration while orbiting their stars. This particular planet is the nearest among the four that are disintegrating, offering scientists an unprecedented chance to study the destruction of such worlds.

The observation of this celestial event provides vital clues to the behavior and eventual demise of planets close to stars, deepening our understanding of cosmic dynamics and the potential future of our own solar system's rocky planets.

(With inputs from agencies.)