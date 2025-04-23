Left Menu

Disintegrating Exoplanet with Comet-like Tail

Astronomers have observed a rocky planet rapidly disintegrating near its star, trailing a comet-like tail of mineral dust. This phenomenon provides a rare glimpse into the fate of exoplanets. Only four such disintegrations are known, and this is the closest to our solar system, offering unique scientific insights.

Updated: 23-04-2025 02:29 IST
Astronomers have made a remarkable discovery by spotting a small rocky planet that orbits extremely close to its star, leading to its gradual disintegration. As its surface vaporizes under intense stellar heat, a stunning comet-like tail composed of mineral dust, stretching approximately 5.6 million miles, trails behind it.

Exoplanets, planets beyond our solar system, have been increasingly discovered since the 1990s, with around 5,800 identified to date. However, only four have been observed undergoing disintegration while orbiting their stars. This particular planet is the nearest among the four that are disintegrating, offering scientists an unprecedented chance to study the destruction of such worlds.

The observation of this celestial event provides vital clues to the behavior and eventual demise of planets close to stars, deepening our understanding of cosmic dynamics and the potential future of our own solar system's rocky planets.

