Delhi High Court Orders Swift Demolition for Drain Renovation

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to commence demolishing illegally constructed structures from May 5 that obstruct the renovation of Taimoor Nagar drain in southeast Delhi. A joint inspection by authorities and residents is scheduled to follow with a report due thereafter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to start demolishing unauthorized structures from May 5, which are obstructing the renovation efforts of Taimoor Nagar drain in southeast Delhi.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora emphasized the urgency of expediting desilting work alongside debris clearance. The Court also called for an investigation into the unauthorized constructions that have gone unnoticed by authorities.

A joint inspection involving local residents and officials will occur on May 18, with a detailed report to be presented. Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur representing DDA noted the challenge of protecting an existing water pipeline during demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

