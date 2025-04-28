Iberian Blackout Sparks Inquiry Amid Cyberattack Speculations

Portuguese grid operator REN announced on Monday that it lacks evidence pointing to a cyberattack as the cause behind the widespread power outages that disrupted the Iberian Peninsula.

According to REN board member Joao Conceicao, the outages might stem from a significant electrical voltage fluctuation originating in the Spanish grid, which consequently impacted Portugal. Conceicao emphasized the challenge in pinpointing a specific cause, citing numerous potential factors.

Efforts to restore electricity in Porto and Lisbon are underway, with REN in constant communication with Spanish authorities to address the issue efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)