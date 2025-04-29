Left Menu

Rajasthan's Leap: Powering Urban Development with Center's Support

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced full support from the Centre for strengthening the state's power system and urban infrastructure. A review meeting emphasized the cooperation between state and central governments to advance several urban development and energy schemes, highlighting progress in renewable energy initiatives and public welfare projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, on Tuesday, acknowledged full cooperation from the Centre in bolstering the state's power system and urban infrastructure. Following a review of central-funded urban development initiatives, Sharma expressed commitment to Rajasthan's development alongside Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

During the assessment, the focus was on the significant roles of the energy and urban development departments in this development journey. The Chief Minister emphasized the successful ground implementation of public welfare schemes by the state's 'double-engine government', highlighting the timely completion of joint projects through effective coordination.

Union Minister Khattar lauded Rajasthan's strides in power, notably in renewable energy, and acknowledged the state's leadership in the PM Kusum Yojana and PM Surya Ghar free electricity scheme. Additional efforts under PM e-Bus Seva Yojana were also discussed to enhance urban public services, with a review of projects like the Jaipur Metro and AMRUT 2.0 further signaling Rajasthan's development trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

