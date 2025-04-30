Explosion in Taiyuan: A Second Tragic Incident in China This Month
An explosion in a residential complex in Shanxi province's Taiyuan injured 17 people, with four in critical condition. This marks the second major fire incident in China this month, following a fatal restaurant fire in Liaoyang. Authorities are investigating the cause of the Taiyuan explosion.
A devastating explosion rocked a residential complex in Shanxi province's Taiyuan on Wednesday, leaving 17 people injured. Authorities report that four individuals remain in critical condition, while three have been treated and discharged.
The incident occurred in the Beiying neighborhood of the Xiaodian district at approximately 1 pm local time. Although the ensuing fire has been extinguished, rescue teams continue to conduct safety checks door-to-door in the affected building, and an investigation into the explosion's cause is underway.
This tragic event is the second major fire incident this month in China. Just a day earlier, 22 lives were lost in a restaurant fire in Liaoyang city, Liaoning province. Earlier on April 9, a fire at a nursing home in Hebei province claimed the lives of 20 elderly residents, underscoring a concerning pattern of fatal incidents.
