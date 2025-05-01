Weather Mayhem: New Zealand Faces Unprecedented Storm Alerts

Severe weather warnings swept across New Zealand, bringing heavy rain and gale-force winds that put Christchurch, the South Island's largest city, under a state of emergency. Meanwhile, Wellington faced unprecedented destructive gales, leading to widespread disruptions.

Wind gusts reached speeds of up to 150 kph in Wellington, prompting authorities to issue the highest alert level ever for the city known for its windy conditions. Residents were advised to remain indoors amid concerns of life-threatening hazards from falling trees and airborne debris.

The weather chaos caused major travel disruptions, with flights and ferry services canceled, and power outages affecting over 1,000 properties in the Wellington region. Despite being accustomed to volatile weather, New Zealanders faced a rare level of severe weather alerts across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)