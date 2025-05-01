Left Menu

Weather Mayhem: New Zealand Faces Unprecedented Storm Alerts

New Zealand was hit by severe weather, prompting a state of emergency in Christchurch. Heavy snow and large waves affected the country, with destructive winds in Wellington leading to canceled flights and power outages. While locals are used to winter storms, this level of alert was unusual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:03 IST
Severe weather warnings swept across New Zealand, bringing heavy rain and gale-force winds that put Christchurch, the South Island's largest city, under a state of emergency. Meanwhile, Wellington faced unprecedented destructive gales, leading to widespread disruptions.

Wind gusts reached speeds of up to 150 kph in Wellington, prompting authorities to issue the highest alert level ever for the city known for its windy conditions. Residents were advised to remain indoors amid concerns of life-threatening hazards from falling trees and airborne debris.

The weather chaos caused major travel disruptions, with flights and ferry services canceled, and power outages affecting over 1,000 properties in the Wellington region. Despite being accustomed to volatile weather, New Zealanders faced a rare level of severe weather alerts across the nation.

