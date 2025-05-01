PM Modi Lays Foundation for Amaravati's Rs 58,000 Crore Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to transform Andhra Pradesh's greenfield capital, Amaravati, by laying the foundation for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore. Scheduled for May 2, this visit marks one of the largest single-day infrastructure announcements for the state.

The ambitious plan includes 94 projects valued at Rs 57,962 crore, aimed at constructing vital government buildings and judicial quarters. Amaravati is being developed as a hub for knowledge, artificial intelligence, and green energy under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The projects involve collaboration with international entities like the World Bank, HUDCO, and German development bank KfW.

With strategic infrastructure like expressways and rail links, Amaravati is poised to become not only a green energy hub but a bustling center for education, IT, and cultural innovation. The initiative looks to create a 'megacity' by integrating surrounding regions and boosting India's national logistics capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)