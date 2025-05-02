Left Menu

Fusion Frontier: The World's Most Powerful Magnet in Clean Energy Quest

The ITER project, involving over 30 countries, is preparing to assemble the world's strongest magnet for nuclear fusion, aiming for clean energy. Concurrently, China's Shenzhou-19 returns after contributing to the Tiangong space station, DNA research links modern Picuris Pueblo to ancient New Mexico, while the US Senate progresses NASA nominees amidst New Zealand's space defense expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:33 IST
A groundbreaking milestone in nuclear fusion research has been achieved, as the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) prepares to incorporate the world's most potent magnet. This development is crucial in the global pursuit of clean energy by fusing atoms at incredibly high temperatures.

After a weather delay, China's Shenzhou-19 spacecraft successfully landed, completing its mission to work on the Tiangong space station. Meanwhile, DNA evidence connects today's Picuris Pueblo tribe to ancient inhabitants of New Mexico's Pueblo Bonito, revealing insights into their historical lineage.

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee advances nominees for NASA and the FCC, highlighting Jared Isaacman as a key candidate. In New Zealand, the Air Force announces the establishment of a space squadron, reflecting an increased focus on space-based defense and international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

