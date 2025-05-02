Deluge in Delhi: Traffic Chaos and Safety Alerts Amid Torrential Rains
Severe rains and a dust storm have caused significant disruptions in Delhi, with roads flooded, trees uprooted, and major traffic congestion. The adverse weather also resulted in fatalities and flight disruptions. Authorities issued a red alert, urging residents to remain cautious and take safety measures.
Delhi experienced severe traffic disruptions on Friday as torrential rains and a dust storm hit the national capital, leading to flooded roads and uprooted trees causing major blockages.
Commuters faced significant delays as office goers and school children found themselves stranded in slow-moving traffic across various parts of the city. Waterlogging was reported in key areas, exacerbating public inconvenience and causing widespread congestion.
The inclement weather has led to tragic outcomes, including the death of four individuals in Najafgarh due to a building collapse. The weather department has issued a red alert, cautioning residents to prioritize safety and avoid unnecessary travel. Meanwhile, flights have also been affected by the adverse conditions.
