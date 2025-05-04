Devastating Fire from Stubble Burning Ravages Madhya Pradesh Villages

A fire sparked by stubble burning wreaked havoc in two villages in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, resulting in the death of a 65-year-old woman and damage to around 40 houses. The catastrophic incident unfolded on a Saturday evening, engulfing the villages under the Ramtoriya village panchayat, approximately 100 km from the district's main hub.

The conflagration was exacerbated by strong winds, sweeping through Chhulla and Majra Chirola villages, damaging about 30 houses in Majra Chirola and another 10-15 in Chhulla. The late Gulab Bai Yadav succumbed to burn injuries, while two children sustained injuries but are now out of danger, according to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Jain.

As fire services took four hours to douse the flames, the damage assessment revealed large-scale destruction of crops. Tehsildar Kapil Sharma highlighted that the fire's rapid spread was fueled by gusty winds. Villager Ram Swaroop Yadav also noted significant losses of harvested wheat and agricultural tools stored in homes. The calamity has intensified calls for safer agricultural practices to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)