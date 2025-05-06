Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: JEE Aspirants Drown in the Ganga

Two JEE Mains-qualified students, Aditya Rai and Virat Singh, tragically drowned in the Ganga River at Hanuman Ghat, Bhelupur. They were celebrating with friends when they ventured too far and drowned. Authorities recovered their bodies, and they have been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:19 IST
In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, two young men who recently cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains drowned in the Ganga River in Bhelupur.

The victims, identified as Aditya Rai, 18, and Virat Singh, 19, were among a group of friends celebrating at Hanuman Ghat. Both hailed from different regions, with Rai from Madhya Pradesh and Singh from Mirzapur. Unfortunately, their celebration turned tragic as they ventured into deep waters and drowned.

Bhelupur Station House Officer Gopalji Kushwaha reported that divers were deployed to recover the bodies, which have now been sent for post-mortem examinations. The young men had promising futures, having just cleared the highly competitive JEE Mains exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

