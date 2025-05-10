Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh

A devastating road accident in Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in three fatalities and injuries to 18 people when a bus collided with a dumper truck and plunged into a gorge. The incident, which occurred around 2.30 am near the Maksi Bypass Road, is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three individuals and left 18 others injured in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district. The collision between a private bus and a dumper truck occurred on the Maksi Bypass Road at approximately 2.30 am on Saturday.

The bus was en route from Indore to Guna when it collided with the truck, causing it to fall into a roadside gorge. Emergency services were quick to arrive at the scene, using a crane to extract the ill-fated bus and transport the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fatalities included the bus driver, Gulab Sen, truck helper Bhawar Singh, and passenger Aman Chourasia. Local police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

