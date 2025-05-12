Tragic Collision Claims Family in Bihar

A devastating accident in Bihar's Rohtas district resulted in the deaths of a family of four after a bus collided with their two-wheeler, police reported on Monday.

According to authorities, the tragic incident took place near Etawah village as a speeding bus, approaching from the opposite direction, collided with the motorcycle carrying the family. The victims were identified as Ramesh Shah, aged 36, his wife Kanchan Devi, aged 32, their daughter Ardhana, aged 8, and son Aryan, aged 6.

While Ramesh, Kanchan, and Ardhana were killed instantly, Aryan succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment, stated SHO of the Karakat police station Bhagirath Kumar. The bus driver fled from the scene with the vehicle. In response, enraged locals blocked the highway near Karup Bazar by placing the bodies on the road, only relenting after high-ranking district officials intervened. A search for the bus and its driver is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)