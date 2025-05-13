Left Menu

Yamuna River's Deteriorating Health: A Crisis Unfolding

The Yamuna River's water quality has declined sharply, with Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels reaching unprecedented heights. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee report attributes worsening conditions to insufficient rainfall and stagnant sewage treatment capacities. Urgent measures, including new sewage treatment plants, are underway to address this crisis.

The Yamuna River is experiencing a significant decline in water quality, as highlighted by the latest report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). Alarming levels of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), a critical measure of aquatic health, have surged beyond standard limits, raising concerns over the river's ability to support life.

At the Najafgarh drain outfall, BOD levels dramatically increased from 53 mg/l in 2023 to 127 mg/l in January 2025, underscoring a worsening pollution crisis. Similar spikes were recorded at various monitoring sites, indicating a broader problem across the river's Delhi stretch.

Experts cite insufficient rainfall and outdated sewage infrastructure as primary culprits. Delhi's 37 sewage treatment plants fall short of handling the city's sewage output, leaving untreated waste flowing into the Yamuna. In response, officials are expediting plans to construct new treatment facilities, hoping to rejuvenate the river and fulfill government promises of a cleaner Yamuna.

