Kenya Advances Nuclear Goals with IAEA Support, Eyes Community Inclusion

Kenya’s ambitions to launch its first nuclear reactor by 2034 have taken a decisive step forward as the country deepens cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to bolster stakeholder engagement. A delegation of 35 Kenyan representatives, including policymakers, governors, and energy officials, visited the IAEA headquarters in Vienna last week, highlighting the critical role of informed dialogue and community inclusion in the success of a nuclear power programme.

Building Kenya’s Nuclear Future

Kenya’s Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) reaffirmed at a parliamentary meeting in November 2024 that the country remains on schedule to begin construction of its first nuclear power plant by 2027. This project is central to Kenya’s long-term strategy to diversify its energy mix, enhance energy security, and meet the growing demand for electricity.

Uyombo, located in Kilifi County along Kenya’s coast, has emerged as one of the preferred sites for the nuclear power facility. The recent delegation to Vienna included key stakeholders from the Kilifi County Government, whose constituents have raised critical concerns related to health risks, ecological impact, and the future of local economic sectors such as agriculture and tourism.

These concerns have underlined the importance of robust stakeholder engagement. Liliya Dulinets, Head of the IAEA’s Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section, emphasized the IAEA’s commitment to supporting Kenya:

“The IAEA remains committed to supporting Kenya on its nuclear journey, including in strengthening communication strategies and ensuring that stakeholders—especially local communities—are meaningfully engaged in the process.”

A Comprehensive Learning Experience

The technical visit was designed to provide Kenyan delegates with a holistic understanding of nuclear power and its lifecycle—from planning and financing to construction and waste management. The delegation toured the IAEA Seibersdorf laboratories and the IAEA Incident and Emergency Centre, which plays a global role in coordinating emergency preparedness and response.

One of the visit’s highlights was the trip to Hungary’s Paks Nuclear Power Plant. The Kenyan officials met with Paks Mayor Anita Heringes and other Hungarian leaders, who shared their experience managing the social, environmental, and economic dynamics of hosting a nuclear plant. This direct exposure allowed the Kenyan delegation to witness real-world nuclear operations, dispelling myths and enriching their perspective on the viability and safety of nuclear energy.

Isaac Kiva from Kenya’s Ministry of Energy & Petroleum commented:

“The firsthand experience of an operating nuclear power plant and the competitive price of electricity from nuclear power has greatly enhanced our commitment to developing a sustainable nuclear power programme that will contribute significantly to Kenya’s energy security and socioeconomic growth.”

Community Perspectives and Responsibilities

For Kilifi County, one of the potential host regions, the visit offered insights into how nuclear energy could drive development. Deputy Governor Chibule Flora Mbetsa expressed optimism:

“This visit has been incredibly insightful in understanding how nuclear power can bring tangible benefits to communities... Our key takeaway is the importance of community engagement and transparency as this programme progresses.”

The IAEA-supported visit was funded through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Peaceful Uses Initiative, a programme that promotes the use of nuclear technology for peaceful and sustainable purposes.

Regional Momentum for Nuclear Power

Kenya’s nuclear ambitions are part of a broader regional trend. Egypt is constructing its first nuclear power plant at the El Dabaa site, and Ghana recently signed an agreement to deploy small modular reactors (SMRs). South Africa, currently the only nuclear power-producing country on the continent, is seeking to expand its nuclear capacity.

As electricity access in Kenya has grown—now reaching around 75% of the population—nuclear power is seen as a viable way to meet future demand. Kenya plans to integrate both SMRs and large reactors into its energy infrastructure to ensure reliability and sustainability.

Justus Wabuyabo, CEO of NuPEA, underscored the role of public communication:

“Implementing Kenya’s nuclear power programme has presented both exciting opportunities and complex challenges, particularly in stakeholder engagement. This technical visit has offered valuable insights and learning experiences.”

IAEA’s Upcoming Global Conference on Stakeholder Engagement

To further address the importance of communication and public trust, the IAEA will host its first International Conference on Stakeholder Engagement for Nuclear Power Programmes later this month in Vienna. The event will attract over 500 participants from 80 countries and 11 international organizations.

A key feature of the conference will be a special session focused on communities that host nuclear facilities. Mayors from around 80 towns in 26 countries are expected to attend, sharing their experiences and lessons learned. The event will be livestreamed and translated into all UN official languages.

Expanding Support and Tools for Engagement

The IAEA is stepping up its assistance by launching the Stakeholder Engagement Advisory Service for Nuclear Power Programmes, a dedicated initiative that provides countries with tailored assessments and advice to improve stakeholder communication. The agency also offers publications such as Stakeholder Engagement in Nuclear Programmes and Communication and Stakeholder Involvement in Radioactive Waste Disposal.

These resources aim to equip countries like Kenya with the strategies needed to build public trust, counter misinformation, and ensure that communities are empowered participants in the nuclear journey.

As Kenya progresses toward nuclear power, its focus on inclusive stakeholder engagement, international collaboration, and long-term planning sets a positive example for other emerging nuclear nations across Africa and beyond.