Intense Hunt for Tiger in Kalikavu Continues

Efforts are ongoing in Kalikavu to locate and capture a tiger responsible for a fatal attack on a rubber-tapping worker. Despite employing camera traps and thermal drones, traces of the tiger remain elusive. The forest department collaborates with locals to clear potential hideouts amid the dense forest.

Updated: 17-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:15 IST
The forest department's relentless search for the tiger that killed a rubber-tapping worker near Kalikavu persists, even as the animal has not been detected in the vicinity. Advanced tools like over 50 camera traps and thermal drones have yet to spot the elusive feline.

Divisional Forest Officer Dhanik Lal confirmed that the efforts would continue, leveraging Google maps and geo-tagging to optimize the camera placements. The thermal drones have expanded their coverage, with plans to survey adjacent areas next.

Thick undergrowth complicates the search, serving as potential hideouts for the tiger. Coordination with local farmers and the panchayat is essential to clear these areas. Alongside technological tools, kumki elephants and 20 armed forest personnel including veterinarians are deployed to ensure the animal's capture.

