Intense Hunt for Tiger in Kalikavu Continues

The forest department's relentless search for the tiger that killed a rubber-tapping worker near Kalikavu persists, even as the animal has not been detected in the vicinity. Advanced tools like over 50 camera traps and thermal drones have yet to spot the elusive feline.

Divisional Forest Officer Dhanik Lal confirmed that the efforts would continue, leveraging Google maps and geo-tagging to optimize the camera placements. The thermal drones have expanded their coverage, with plans to survey adjacent areas next.

Thick undergrowth complicates the search, serving as potential hideouts for the tiger. Coordination with local farmers and the panchayat is essential to clear these areas. Alongside technological tools, kumki elephants and 20 armed forest personnel including veterinarians are deployed to ensure the animal's capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)