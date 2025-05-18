Setback for ISRO: PSLV-C61 Mission Faces Pressure Hurdles

ISRO faced an unexpected setback when its PSLV-C61 mission, aimed at launching the EOS-09 satellite, encountered problems. The third-stage motor of the rocket experienced pressure issues, leading to an unsuccessful mission outcome.

The launch, which took place at 5.59 am, initially proceeded as planned, with the PSLV's first and second stages performing normally. However, a sudden drop in the motor pressure of the third-stage resulted in an incomplete mission.

EOS-09 was designed to enhance earth observation capabilities, offering all-weather, round-the-clock imaging crucial for agriculture, disaster management, and national security. The mission aimed to be debris-free with plans for de-orbiting post-mission life.

(With inputs from agencies.)