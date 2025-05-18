Left Menu

Setback for ISRO: PSLV-C61 Mission Faces Pressure Hurdles

ISRO's PSLV-C61 mission to launch EOS-09, an earth observation satellite, was unsuccessful due to a pressure drop in the third-stage motor. Despite a successful lift-off, the mission could not meet its objectives. The satellite was designed for remote sensing, with applications in agriculture, urban planning, and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 18-05-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 07:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO faced an unexpected setback when its PSLV-C61 mission, aimed at launching the EOS-09 satellite, encountered problems. The third-stage motor of the rocket experienced pressure issues, leading to an unsuccessful mission outcome.

The launch, which took place at 5.59 am, initially proceeded as planned, with the PSLV's first and second stages performing normally. However, a sudden drop in the motor pressure of the third-stage resulted in an incomplete mission.

EOS-09 was designed to enhance earth observation capabilities, offering all-weather, round-the-clock imaging crucial for agriculture, disaster management, and national security. The mission aimed to be debris-free with plans for de-orbiting post-mission life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

