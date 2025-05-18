Bengaluru Deluge Prompts Criticism from Union Minister

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticized the Karnataka government, accusing it of mismanagement as several Bengaluru areas experienced severe waterlogging due to heavy rains.

Kumaraswamy lashed out against Congress, labeling the city 'Looters' Bengaluru' rather than 'Greater Bengaluru.' He also expressed worry over alleged misappropriation of public funds.

Local leader R Ashoka echoed these criticisms, suggesting 'Water Bengaluru' may be a more appropriate name. Meanwhile, officials, including Maheshwar Rao of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, promised solutions to recurring flooding issues, particularly in areas like Sai Layout.

