Authorities Warn Public of Potential Pandoh Dam Spill

Authorities in Mandi have issued a warning for the public and tourists to avoid the banks of River Beas. The Pandoh Dam's spill gates could be opened at any moment due to increasing water levels, posing significant risks.

Thunderstorms wreaked havoc across Mandi district, while dark clouds loomed ominously over Mandi and Shimla. Officials are currently assessing the dam's safety, amidst ongoing concerns.

In the wake of flash floods, the Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Thirot road in Lahaul and Spiti district is currently blocked. Police have urged the public to refrain from traveling in this area. Various weather warnings have been issued, with expectations of rain, lightning, and gusty winds in multiple districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)