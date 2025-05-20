Tragic Rainfall-Related Electrocutions in Bengaluru
A 63-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were tragically electrocuted in Bengaluru while trying to drain rainwater from a house. The incident occurred when a short circuit was triggered during the use of a motorised pump. Both victims succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.
In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a 63-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were electrocuted while attempting to drain rainwater from a residence, police have reported.
The event unfolded as Manmohan Kamath connected a motorised pump to a socket inside his house at Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya, leading to a short circuit and subsequent electrocution. Dinesh, a neighboring 12-year-old boy, also succumbed to electrocution.
Despite prompt medical attention, both victims were declared deceased at a local hospital. This incident adds to a growing number of fatalities caused by pre-monsoon rains in the area, which have now claimed three lives.
