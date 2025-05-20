Left Menu

Tragic Rainfall-Related Electrocutions in Bengaluru

A 63-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were tragically electrocuted in Bengaluru while trying to drain rainwater from a house. The incident occurred when a short circuit was triggered during the use of a motorised pump. Both victims succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:54 IST
Tragic Rainfall-Related Electrocutions in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a 63-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were electrocuted while attempting to drain rainwater from a residence, police have reported.

The event unfolded as Manmohan Kamath connected a motorised pump to a socket inside his house at Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya, leading to a short circuit and subsequent electrocution. Dinesh, a neighboring 12-year-old boy, also succumbed to electrocution.

Despite prompt medical attention, both victims were declared deceased at a local hospital. This incident adds to a growing number of fatalities caused by pre-monsoon rains in the area, which have now claimed three lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025