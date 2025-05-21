Delhi's Toll Plazas to Get High-Tech Upgrade with Rs 997-Crore Plan

In a strategic move to modernize its border tax infrastructure, Delhi's toll plazas are slated for a high-tech overhaul. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to upgrade 156 entry points to meet the standards set by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), thus ensuring faster and more efficient toll collection from commercial vehicles.

Announcing a fresh tender worth Rs 997 crore, the MCD aims to implement advanced upgrades for toll and Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) collection from commercial vehicles entering the national capital. The project will incorporate RFID-based systems, digital integration, and standardized plaza operations, as per an official statement.

The selected contractor will assume responsibility for upgrading, operating, and maintaining these toll plazas as per NHAI standards for a period of three years, with a potential six-month extension. The scope includes installation of RFID systems at 13 key entry points and managing tech-assisted collection at other locations.

