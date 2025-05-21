Left Menu

Delhi's Toll Plazas to Get High-Tech Upgrade with Rs 997-Crore Plan

Delhi is set to revamp its toll plazas with an ambitious Rs 997-crore project to modernize 156 entry points to NHAI standards. The MCD is inviting bids for contractors to upgrade, run, and maintain these plazas using advanced tech, including RFID, for efficient toll collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:53 IST
Delhi's Toll Plazas to Get High-Tech Upgrade with Rs 997-Crore Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to modernize its border tax infrastructure, Delhi's toll plazas are slated for a high-tech overhaul. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to upgrade 156 entry points to meet the standards set by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), thus ensuring faster and more efficient toll collection from commercial vehicles.

Announcing a fresh tender worth Rs 997 crore, the MCD aims to implement advanced upgrades for toll and Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) collection from commercial vehicles entering the national capital. The project will incorporate RFID-based systems, digital integration, and standardized plaza operations, as per an official statement.

The selected contractor will assume responsibility for upgrading, operating, and maintaining these toll plazas as per NHAI standards for a period of three years, with a potential six-month extension. The scope includes installation of RFID systems at 13 key entry points and managing tech-assisted collection at other locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025