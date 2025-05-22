Intergalactic Joust: The Dance of Distant Galaxies
Astronomers have captured the spectacle of two galaxies on a collision course, akin to knights in a joust, seen as they were 11.4 billion years ago. This is marked by a quasar from one galaxy disrupting star formation in the other, showcasing an unprecedented cosmic event.
Astronomers have observed what can be likened to an interstellar joust, as two galaxies on a collision course were discovered. This cosmic dance was seen as it occurred 11.4 billion years ago in the early universe.
Utilizing two telescopes in Chile, researchers found one galaxy with a quasar at its heart disrupting star formation in the companion galaxy by emitting intense radiation, a novel occurrence never before documented.
The event highlights the gravitational interplay between galaxies, as noted by experts, eventually leading to their merger into a single larger entity. This study utilizes the ALMA and VLT telescopes to gain insights into these distant cosmic phenomena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
