Left Menu

Intergalactic Joust: The Dance of Distant Galaxies

Astronomers have captured the spectacle of two galaxies on a collision course, akin to knights in a joust, seen as they were 11.4 billion years ago. This is marked by a quasar from one galaxy disrupting star formation in the other, showcasing an unprecedented cosmic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:20 IST
Intergalactic Joust: The Dance of Distant Galaxies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astronomers have observed what can be likened to an interstellar joust, as two galaxies on a collision course were discovered. This cosmic dance was seen as it occurred 11.4 billion years ago in the early universe.

Utilizing two telescopes in Chile, researchers found one galaxy with a quasar at its heart disrupting star formation in the companion galaxy by emitting intense radiation, a novel occurrence never before documented.

The event highlights the gravitational interplay between galaxies, as noted by experts, eventually leading to their merger into a single larger entity. This study utilizes the ALMA and VLT telescopes to gain insights into these distant cosmic phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025