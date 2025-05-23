Delhi's Anti-Smog Initiative Targets Cleaner Future

The Delhi Government is poised to embark on an ambitious project to address the city's air pollution woes. Eight GPS-enabled hydraulic anti-smog gun vehicles will be deployed across significant industrial zones, officials announced on Friday. The initiative, lasting ten months and excluding the monsoon, aims to drastically cut airborne particulate matter.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa disclosed that each CNG-operated truck is fitted with a cutting-edge anti-smog gun capable of projecting a fine mist over a 30-meter horizontal span and rotating 330 degrees. This design allows for extensive dust suppression. The vehicles also come equipped with horizontal sprinklers to spray water directly onto roads, utilizing a minimum of 1,500 liters of water per hour.

In partnership with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the initiative will commence in June 2025. Vehicles will operate in two daily shifts, accumulating eight operational hours each day. Additional coverage will extend to areas including Patparganj, Okhla Phase-III, and others, with reserve vehicles available for zones managed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

